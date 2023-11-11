Retirement planning: Tips on saving more money, getting ahead

More than half of Americans say they feel behind on their retirement savings, according to Bankrate. Here's are some tips to get ahead.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Feeling behind on retirement savings?

According to a survey from Bankrate, over half of Americans say they feel behind on their retirement savings plan.

So how can you get ahead? Financial experts at Bankrate say to think of retirement savings as a broader financial strategy. That means paying down debt and building emergency savings.

Look into a high yield savings account which may make more money with a higher interest rate.

If you can, work with financial professionals to create a plan. And one of the most important tips is to take advantage of free money. If your employer offers a 401k match, make sure to participate so you can stay prepared.