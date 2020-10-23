Home & Garden

Viewers share tips on how to avoid front load washing machine mold, odor

By
ABC7 viewers have weighed in with their own tips after our story about moldy, stinky washing machines.

Front-load washing machines are known to have these problems because water gets tramped inside, creating a funky smell.

Samantha Chatman was one of those consumers with a smelly front load washing machine.

RELATED: Consumer Reports: How to deal with mold, mildew smell from washing machines

Every time she would wash my clothes and come back from another load...there was this mildew like odor. Turns out, it's mold and it's a very common problem for front load washers.

Many reached out to Chatman on social media to help me and other consumers out! Here are some of your front load washer tips!

Mr. Jones tweeted me saying: "@SamChatmanABC7 caught you washing machine story, try putting vinegar in all of the dispensers of your washing machine and wash on the longest hottest setting. This will take the funky smell out also."

Jill on Facebook said: "Leave the machine door open after using it. Haven't had a problem since I started doing this."

And Tasha said Instagram, "Clean the inside and rim after every wash. Leave the door open. The only time the door should be closed is if you're washing. LEAVE IT OPEN SAM."

Chatman's boss Sarah called with another good suggestion that worked for her. She said make sure the detergent drawer is dry after use and leave it open to avoid moisture and mold.

For more tips on how to manage your front load washer and avoid a nasty odor due to mold, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenappliances
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago business curfew to curb COVID-19 takes effect
CPD to give update on charges in pregnant woman's Jeffery Manor shooting death
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Suburban restaurant owners push back as IL coronavirus restrictions take effect Fri.
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
IL reports record-high 4,942 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found
Tinley Park police officer dragged from SUV while trying to arrest burglary suspects
Person of interest in custody after 2 teens found dead in NW Ind. home
Woman shot on I-57 exit ramp in Morgan Park
Chicago Weather: AM rain, crashing temps Friday
More TOP STORIES News