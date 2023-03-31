'Golden Girls' Chicago: 3-day convention returns to city

Part of 'Golden Girls' cast joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is the return of the "Golden Girls" Convention in Chicago.

"Golden-Con" debuted in Chicago last year.

The three-day convention brings fans of the classic sitcom together from around the world.

"The Golden Girls" guest stars David Leisure and Sam McMurray, as well as Zack Hudson, the co-founder of "Golden-Con," joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to discuss "Golden Girl" history, memories and the convention.

This year organizers are promising guests a closer look than ever before behind the scenes of the show.

For tickets and more information, visit the "Golden-Con" website.

The Golden-Con: "Thank you for being a fan convention" runs Friday through Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Streeterville.