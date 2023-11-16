WATCH LIVE

2 charged in armed carjacking outside Beverly home, Chicago police say

ByChristian Piekos, Liz Nagy, and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 12:34PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are charged in a carjacking in Beverly that was captured on video.

Damarri Conner, 20, and Kenneth Merritt, 26, are accused of the incident that happened on November 2.

Thieves steal 2nd car from Beverly home targeted in armed carjacking, alderman says

Michelle Pettiford and her daughter were returning home when two men with guns rushed into their yard and demanded the car keys.

They facing several charges including vehicular hijacking and robbery.

Nineteenth Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea said the same family who was robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 2 had their second car stolen Tuesday morning.

