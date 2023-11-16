Chicago police said two men have been charged in a Beverly carjacking that was captured on video.

2 charged in armed carjacking outside Beverly home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are charged in a carjacking in Beverly that was captured on video.

Damarri Conner, 20, and Kenneth Merritt, 26, are accused of the incident that happened on November 2.

Michelle Pettiford and her daughter were returning home when two men with guns rushed into their yard and demanded the car keys.

They facing several charges including vehicular hijacking and robbery.

Nineteenth Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea said the same family who was robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 2 had their second car stolen Tuesday morning.