Bicyclist fatally struck in Ravenswood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in the Ravenswood neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The bicyclist was riding northbound in the 5100-block of North Damen Avenue just before 8 p.m. when he was struck by a car driving in the same direction, police said.

The 59-year-old man riding the bicycle was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and will be issued traffic citations, police said.

