Senior Biden advisor tours Englewood community with Mayor Brandon Johnson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of President Biden's senior advisors came to town Friday to see the need for investments in one Chicago neighborhood.

Tom Perez toured Englewood with Mayor Brandon Johnson, who hopes the experience will result in some federal funding to help the community thrive.

They took a stroll down 63rd Street with 16th Ward Ald. Stephanie Coleman for a half-mile tour of Englewood.

Their first stop was the Go Green Community Fresh Market, an example of a relatively new investment in the neighborhood.

"You know, the city can put in a little, the feds can put in a little," Perez said.

The mayor said the point of the Perez's visit was to show him parts of Chicago that could use some investments from the federal government and shuttered CPS schools.

"We will continue to invest," Perez said. "The President has talked about the critical importance of making sure that the federal government is a strong, strong partner in investments."

Despite talking about investments, as Perez walked and talked with the Mayor for a half mile, he made no new commitments from the Biden Administration for Chicago's neighborhoods or for migrants. The mayor has consistently been asking for the more federal help to address the crisis.

While no new money is on the way, the mayor said the Perez visit is about building a good relationship with the White House for funds that already exist.

"There are ways in which the city of Chicago can partner with the federal government to ensure that those dollars actually reached the neighborhood," Johnson said. "And so there is a stronger commitment of the White House to work in partnership with our budget director."

When it came to answering reporter questions, Perez refused and quickly left.