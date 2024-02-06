Mayor Brandon Johnson to give update on Chicago migrant crisis

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will give an update in the migrant crisis in the city Tuesday after meeting with Governor JB Pritzker.

Chicago (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to give an update on the migrant crisis in Chicago Tuesday.

The news conference comes one day after a closed-door meeting with top state and city leaders including Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Mayor Johnson recently suspended the 60-day shelter limit for migrants once again, meaning over 13,000 migrants in 28 city shelters will have more

time, until mid-March to find more permanent housing.

Tuesday morning, a press conference will highlight Chicago's response so far to asylum-seekers coming to our area. Since August of 2022, Chicago has welcomed over 35,000 new arrivals from the southern border. Forty one people are waiting to be placed in a shelter right now.

Governor Pritzker has said the state offered financial help to the city to house migrants, but he said that money has not been earmarked yet for a specific project by the city.

