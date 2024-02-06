Mayor Brandon Johnson to give update on Chicago migrant crisis

Chicago (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to give an update on the migrant crisis in Chicago Tuesday.
The news conference comes one day after a closed-door meeting with top state and city leaders including Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
Mayor Johnson recently suspended the 60-day shelter limit for migrants once again, meaning over 13,000 migrants in 28 city shelters will have more
time, until mid-March to find more permanent housing.
Tuesday morning, a press conference will highlight Chicago's response so far to asylum-seekers coming to our area. Since August of 2022, Chicago has welcomed over 35,000 new arrivals from the southern border. Forty one people are waiting to be placed in a shelter right now.
Governor Pritzker has said the state offered financial help to the city to house migrants, but he said that money has not been earmarked yet for a specific project by the city.
