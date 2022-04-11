Illinois politics: As President Biden announces Ghost Gun regulations, IL lawmakers join in

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- As President Joe Biden is expected to announce new regulations on so-called "Ghost Guns" Monday, Illinois lawmaker already voted to ban them over the weekend."Ghost Guns" are firearms that are made from kits. They can be ordered online and assembled in minutes.They don't have serial numbers and are untraceable.Biden, along with lawmakers in Illinois, want to close a legal loophole regarding those gun parts."We'll do everything in my power to crack down on gun trafficking of Ghost Guns," Biden has said.According to the White House, approximately 20,000 suspected Ghost Guns were recovered by law enforcement agencies across the country last year alone.Illinois lawmakers passed new legislation over the weekend to ban Ghost Guns.That bill now heads to the governor's desk.In response, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement, "Untraceable ghost guns pose a significant threat to our efforts to combat violence. It was imperative to close this legal loophole that allowed people to build untraceable guns while evading background checks."Sheriff Dart began pushing for this legislation last year as authorities were finding an increasing number of these weapons on the streets.Ten Ghost Guns were found so far in Cook County this year, compared to 21 all of last year.In Chicago alone, 455 Ghost Guns were recovered in 2021, compared to 130 recovered in 2020; that's a 71% increase.Last week, a group of Chicago aldermen threw their support behind the tougher legislation."Every day, more and more Chicagoans throughout all of Chicago are impacted by the increase in gun violence and the tragedies that have led to the loss of innocent lives," 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas said. "Regulation of Ghost Guns is one responsive action we can take now towards a better tomorrow."Not everyone is pleased with the new regulations.Gun Owners of America said it will immediately fight it.The group said it believes the rule violates the constitution and several federal laws.