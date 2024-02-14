2 Subway shops robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart in Logan Square, Avondale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Subway shops were robbed at gunpoint within four blocks of each other on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

The first crime happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the 3300-block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale, according to Chicago police.

Three armed men entered the sandwich shop and demanded money from the register. The employee complied, then the suspects ran away.

A half-hour later, the second robbery happened, also involving three armed men.

Employees were robbed at gunpoint at around 10 p.m. at the 3200-block of West Diversey Avenue in Logan Square, according to police.

Nobody was taken into custody. So far no injuries have been reported.

