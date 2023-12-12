DTLA's Bike Shed all-in-one restaurant, barber, and tattoo parlor celebrates motorcycle culture

London's Bike Shed Motor Company brings an all-in-one restaurant, barber, tattoo parlor and custom bike gallery to the LA Arts District.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Founded in London to promote the art and craft of custom motorcycles, Bike Shed Motorcycle Company took its concept to a new level in Downtown Los Angeles.

"California is arguably the heart of motorcycle culture," said Bike Shed co-founder Dutch van Someren. "So coming here made complete sense."

The downtown Los Angeles venue is not only a club and meeting space for custom bike enthusiasts, it's a restaurant, lounge, bar, barber, tattoo parlor, and exhibition and event space.

"For us, it's an expression of this community and the artforms, but also these incredible machines that you'll see here that have been customized," said co-founder Vikki van Someren.

The exhibition space showcases custom bikes assembled by some of the world's most preeminent builders and motorcycles owned by the likes of Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds, and Keanu Reeves.

For more information, visit: https://bikeshedmoto.com/pages/los-angeles