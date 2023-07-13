'A game-changer': Chicago-area doctor reacts to FDA approving over-the-counter birth control

What is Opill? Cook County Health OB/GYN Dr. Ashlesha Patel offered her thoughts after the FDA approved over-the-counter birth control pills.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opill has been available in the United States since 1973 by prescription only.

For decades, doctors, women's groups and organizations like Planned Parenthood have been pushing for the birth control pill to be available over the counter. Fifty years later, the Food and Drug Administration approved Opill to be sold without a prescription.

"To improve access for women and persons that choose not to be pregnant this is a game-changer," said Cook County Health OB/GYN Dr. Ashlesha Patel.

Patel said improving access to birth control will likely reduce unintended pregnancies, which she said accounts for half in the U.S. Patel said the progesterone-only pill is very effective and safe. Although, it may not be for everyone.

"The one thing that one has to have a note of caution about this pill. It does need to be taken at the same time every day," Patel said.

While the over-the-counter pill will provide greater access for all women, college students say it will definitely make it easier for their age group.

"I think it is very good, especially for people who it's harder for them to get prescriptions and go to doctors and staff like that," said student Layla Elgamal.

"We went on trip recently. We needed it urgently, and it's hard to get. I think it's really good. It will help a lot of people," added Siham Zoubidi.

And, it will help Planned Parenthood. The organization said giving their patients over-the-counter access to birth control will allow free up more providers to help people with other needs.

"It also means it gives more room and access to patients who have to be seen in person for cervical cancer screenings, annual well-person exams or STI tests or abortion care," said Kristen Schultz with Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Opill will be available over the counter early next year. What has not been decided is the price. But, the drug-maker said it will be affordable for all women.