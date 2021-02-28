Black & Powerful: Louis Carr, BET President of Media Sales

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Black & Powerful" is a 10-part longform streaming series created by ABC7 Chicago.The premise of the series is "seeing is believing," in hopes to inspire those young and young at heart to achieve their goals. We sit down with leaders in the entertainment, sports, education, arts and more! Each individual sharing their personal journey that led them to becoming the person they are today.Episode 1 features Eyewitness News Anchor Hosea Sanders and BET President of Media Sales Louis Carr. Carr takes us on his journey growing up on Chicago's West Side through his early college days and career.The media executive has commanded rooms with some of the biggest stars in music and entertainment. We learn about his influence in the community and his focus on hiring people of color in the industry.He breaks down the importance of the Black dollar to our economy. His passion for philanthropy shines through with his hopes of leaving a legacy of teaching and guiding the next generation.We learn about Carr's next media venture of his new brand WayMaker, aiming to influence, motivate and inspire individuals to attain their best life.The brand features a master classes, conferences, online training, podcasts, books and study guides, and a new quarterly publication launching soon, WayMaker Journal!