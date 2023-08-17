South Side church helps Black boys improve literacy skills with summer program

A church on the South Side has spent the entire summer working with young Black boys on their reading skills.

Early literacy can help boys throughout their lives

The church launched the "Black Boy Literacy" campaign this summer, and they said the results are astounding.

The unique program is getting boys ready for back-to-school.

The pastor of Progressive Baptist Church said there's a significant learning gap between Black boys and their peers.

That gap widens even more when they're out of school for summer break.

So the church has made it its mission to turn their boys into "super readers."

What started as a pilot program has turned into a full-blown movement at Progressive Baptist Church on the South Side.

Young Black boys are spending their summer break strengthening their reading skills.

Six-year-old Kater Singleton is among 125 first- through third-graders enrolled in the program.

"This program makes me want to read more; you need the learning part so your brain can grow bigger," Singleton said.

The church hired several educators who work with the boys in groups and individually.

"Building confidence was one of our key pillars in order to achieve their reading achievement. If I don't feel great at doing something, chances are I won't take risks. We saw our boys take tremendous risk in learning how to read over the summer," said Miyoshi Brown, director of Black Boy Literacy.

Senior Pastor Charlie Dates has been blown away by the boys' progress.

"The statistics are clear that if a boy doesn't know how to read by the third grade he has a diminished shot at raising a successful life and/or family. So, literacy is the gateway to changing Black families and changing the Black community," Dates said. "What we have done is to seek to catch them up to where they should have been. What ended up happening is they accelerated beyond that point."

Lakia York has two boys in the program.

"One of my boys is a little shy. With that one-on-one attention, it has honestly been such an improvement. And now, he wants to read everything, even in the car, the billboards. It's been great to see them grow," York said. "My boys are reading, and it is such a nice thing."

At the conclusion of the program, there is a graduation to celebrate their accomplishments.

It's a rite of passage for boys like Singleton, who cannot wait to show off his new reading skills this coming school year.

"I think they're going to say, 'wow, Karter. You're so smart!'" he said.

The pastor said the program was so successful that they'll be enrolling more boys this coming fall.

The goal is to work with the boys over the next three years to make sure their reading skills continue to improve.

The church also provides the students with laptops, a full-scale library and field trips.

To learn more, visit blackboylit.com.