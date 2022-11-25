When do stores open on Black Friday? Local malls prepare for shoppers on day after Thanksgiving

Black Friday deals expected to be better this year, experts say

When do stores open on Black Friday? Local malls are preparing for shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Now that the feast is over, many are gearing up for a weekend full of Black Friday shopping.

Several stores will open early Friday after remaining closed on Thanksgiving.

And, experts say, you can expect more for your buck this year.

Black Friday shopping has changed over the years, and, on Friday, people will get started at 6 a.m. at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

The mall was closed Thursday, and that was the case for most places.

Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall also opens at 6 a.m. Friday.

The Fashion Outlets in Rosemont open at 8 a.m.

SEE MORE: Black Friday 2022: From Target and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple - deals for holiday shopping

And Oak Brook Mall opens at 9 a.m.

It should be a big weekend for retailers, as a survey shows that 80% of holiday shoppers plan to buy things this weekend.

That's 10% more than last year.

The same survey also said those shoppers will spend at least half of their holiday budget this weekend.

"Retailers know they need to sweeten those deals for these inflation-conscious consumers, and so we're already seeing some of the lowest prices ever on certain items," said Kristin McGrath, senior editor of RetailMeNot.

So it should be a busy day across the area.

Aurora police said there will be significant traffic delays, as the outlet mall opens.