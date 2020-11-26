Black Friday shopping tip: Websites such as Buyvia aggregating deals from Amazon, Walmart

Websites which aggregate Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals may be able to help you find the hottest buys this Holiday Season. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has the bargains.
Here's a quick holiday deals tip whether you're targeting Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals this may be helpful when shopping.
The website Buyvia aggregates deals from all over the place.
Some of the hottest upcoming deals according to their consumer experts:
-Airpods Pro for $169 at Walmart
-An Apple Watch for $119 at Walmart
-An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 on Amazon
You can go to buyvia.com for details on the timing of these deals along with other hot buys on speakers and smart TVs.
There are also other sites which aggregate deals.
https://blackfriday.com/
https://www.tomsguide.com/news/black-friday-2020
www.buyvia.com
