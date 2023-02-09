Black-owned Chicago brewery Moor's beer business is booming: 'We're growing very rapidly'

Moor's Brewing was co-founded by Jamhal Johnson and Damon Patton, who joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to talk about their booming business.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Black-owned brewery continues to find success in Chicago.

"We're growing very rapidly, a little too rapidly actually," Johnson said. "We just secured some major retailers here in Chicago and we're looking to deepen our footprint in other markets."

The craft beer is currently available for purchase at Mariano's, Jewel, Whole Foods, Binny's as well as Kimbark Beverage Shoppe in Hyde Park.

While at times it has been an uphill battle, Patton said opening the brewery was their way of bringing representation to a "monolithic" craft beer industry.

"Only 1% of African Americans own a business that looks like ours in the nation," Patton said. "So this was our attempt to make sure that Black people are seen in industries where they're typically not seen."

Moor's Beer will be sampling beers at a Black History Month event at Time Out Market is on Fat Tuesday, February 21. Soul & Smoke and Luella's Southern Kitchen will also be there, along with a live performance from the Tubad Kings of New Orleans.