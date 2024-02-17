Chicago organization WDB Marketing supports Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs

The Chicago organization WDB Marketing will celebrate Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs with a three-day event and gala next month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago organization is helping to create a brighter future for Black-owned businesses.

For almost two decades, WDB Cares has lived up to its name, supporting entrepreneurs with grants, education, and mentorship.

Next month, they'll give one young entrepreneur $25,000 at their LEGACY Awards gala. The gala is part of a three-day extravaganza scheduled from Feb. 29 through March 2.

Founder Keeana Barbar joined ABC7 Chicago on Saturday morning along with Ava Dorsey, the winner of last year's Young Entrepreneurs of Year Award.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.legacyawardsweekend.com