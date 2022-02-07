Chicago boutique in Stony Island Park uses social media to connect with shoppers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Essential Elements Chicago is a women's clothing boutique on the South Side.
The store's big Parking Lot Sales in the summer have brought hundreds of people to Stony Island Park.
During the COVID pandemic, the boutique started looking for ways to connect with fans and has found success on social media.
"We're kind of in a rollercoaster with this thing; we just keep hope alive," owner Melanie Whaley said.
The store has over 40,000 followers on its business page, and Whaley said that's because of her persistence with the program.
Essential Elements, located at 1640 E. 87th St., also has plans to expand.
Whaley recently purchased the building next-door. She's hoping to expand with a shoe store.
