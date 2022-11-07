'A fantastic experience': Actor Tenoch Huerta talks new movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'When you're a kid, you dream to be a superhero, and it finally happened to me,' said the actor, who plays 'Namor.'

Tenoch Huerta joined ABC7 to talk about playing "Namor" in the new Marvel movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a new Marvel movie, Namor is from a "Talacon" a hidden aquatic civilization, descending from the Mayans.

He wants Wakanda to join his nation as conquerors, and there's a threat: be an ally or die!

"It's a fantastic experience, and a bit overwhelming, but good. It feels so good and I'm so happy," said Tenoch Huerta Mejia, who plays "Namor." "When you're a kid, you dream to be a superhero, and it finally happened to me."

SEE ALSO | 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' explores Latino futures, queer representation

Huerta described his character as a protector.

"I think he's a guy who is protecting his people, protecting his kingdom, protecting his culture, what is meaningful to him," Huerta said. "At the end, the core of the character is just a simple human being, like a family guy."

Huerta brings a lot of cultural representation to the film.

"Of course I feel a big responsibility. At the same, time an honor, because in Mexico and Latin America, we have indigenous roots, and we denied those roots for a long time," Huerta said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.