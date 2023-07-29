Black Women's Expo returns to Chicago's McCormick Place for 28th showcase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for a weekend of female empowerment. The 28th Annual Black Women's Expo (BWe NEXT) takes place August 4 - 6, 2023 at McCormick Place with celebrity guest Dr. Iyanla Vanzant gracing the main stage Saturday, August 5th.

According to her official bio, "Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant, author and internationally renowned speaker in the fields of personal development and spiritual empowerment, is best known for her riveting work as the host of Iyanla Fix My Life on the OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Oprah herself has called Iyanla, 'the most powerful spiritual healer, fixer, teacher, on the planet.'"

Festivities surrounding BWe NEXT will kick off with an invitation-only "Phenomenal Woman" Awards reception on Thursday, August 3, 2023. As customary, a group of women hailing from Chicago and surrounding areas will be saluted for their career accomplishments and contributions to the communities they serve.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Friday, August 4 at 9:30 a.m. and will feature brief remarks by several city officials, dignitaries and sponsors.

"Once the doors open, attendees can expect three days of Black Girl Magic," added Green.

More than 400 exhibitors will be on the main floor showcasing products and services. You can purchase tickets for Black Women's Expo here.