'Windy City Weekend': Black Women's Expo returns to Chicago and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Sam Chatman joins Ryan for some Host Chat!

BLACK WOMEN'S EXPO:

The Black Women's Expo is the nation's largest and longest running exposition aimed at black women and their families. It truly is a place where sisters gather information, inspiration and elevation!

Founder and executive producer of the expo, Merry Green, talked about the exciting weekend jam-packed with events.

Keynote speakers such as Iyanla Vanzant, and performances from singers such as Kurt Carr and TWISTA & Shawna will fill the halls of the McCormick Center.

There will also be breakout discussions and panels on a variety of topics including small business, healthy living, maternal health and Black doctors, fashion, a natural hair show and more!

You can experience this weekend of sisterhood from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 at McCormick Place. You can purchase tickets and learn more at bwenext.com.

ALESSI IN THE KITCHEN:

We're back to the kitchen with a recipe for a delicious summer farro salad and a bonus recipe for field greens with fresh fruit, caramelized pecans and raspberry vinaigrette.

Chef Laura Valcour from Brookhaven Marketplace in Burr Ridge is teaching viewers how to make these fresh and colorful meals, while using high quality and affordable Alessi products.

Summer Farro Salad Recipe

Ingredients

1 Cup Alessi organic farro

2 Cups low sodium chicken broth

1/4 Cup Alessi sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/4 Cup Alessi artichoke hearts, rinsed and pressed dry prior to grilling

1/2 Cup celery, diced

1/2 Cup seedless cucumber, diced

1 Cup cannellini beans, rinsed and drained well

1/2 Cup fontina or smoked mozzarella cheese, cubed

1/4 Cup kalamata olives, seeded and rough chopped

1-2 Tbs. each flat leaf parsley and basil, cut into small slice (chiffonade)

1/4 Cup Alessi extra virgin olive oil

2 Tsp. Alessi white balsamic vinegar

Fresh ground salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a 2-quart saucepan, heat the broth with Alessi organic farro to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover and let simmer for 20-30 minutes, until grains are tender and have absorbed all of the liquid.

In a large bowl, gently mix Alessi sun-dried tomatoes, Alessi artichoke hearts, cucumber, olives, celery, cannellini beans, cheese, and all herbs. Stir in Alessi organic farro.

In a small bowl, whisk Alessi white balsamic vinegar and Alessi extra virgin olive oil with wire whisk until well blended; pour over mixture and toss. Cover; refrigerate 1 hour to blend flavors.

Bonus Recipe!

Field greens with fresh raspberries, peaches, caramelized pecans and raspberry blush vinaigrette:

Ingredients

4-6 Cups field greens, washed and spun dry

1/3 Cup caramelized pecans

1/2 Cup fresh raspberries, rinsed

1-2 Large peaches, cut into small wedges

1-2 Slices red onion, paper thin sliced

Raspberry Blush Vinaigrette

1/4 Cup Alessi extra virgin olive oil

1 Tsp. Alessi raspberry blush balsamic vinegar

1/2 Tsp. dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk the ingredients together for the vinaigrette. Season to taste. Pour over the tossed salad, and enjoy!

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE?

"Haunted Mansion" - SPEND

The popular Disney theme park attraction "Haunted Mansion" is getting another movie! The star-studded cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Danny Devito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and many more!

"Beanie Bubble" - SPEND

Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks star in "Beanie Bubble", about the beanie baby phenomenon that actually started in the Chicagoland area!

"Twisted Metal" - SPEND

"Twisted Metal" is a new Peacock action series starring Anthony Mackie about the classic Twisted Metal Playstation game.

"Talk to Me" - SPEND

"Talk to Me" is an indie horror film about a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits and then become addicted to the new thrill.