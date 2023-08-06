28th Annual Black Women's Expo kicks off at McCormick Place

The 28th Annual Black Women's Expo kicked off at McCormick Place on Saturday.

It's a destination for empowering and motivational seminars, targeting the specific needs and interests of Black women.

From Friday to Sunday, McCormick Place is the home of the Black Women's Expo, becoming a great place to network. It features more than 400 booths that offer everything from business advice to hair care tips and have products for sale, ranging from clothing to insurance.

Nikki Brown has been coming for years, and enjoys connecting with Black business owners.

"Seeing the new vendors, I'm a shopper," Brown said.

Participants explored the many exhibits and attended sessions that covered different topics, including a panel discussion on crime in Chicago as well as health equity, financial help for growing a business and mental wellness.

Captain Angelina Garland was helping with recruiting efforts for the U.S. Army, and is enjoying her first Black Women's Expo.

"Women, we are so powerful, especially Black women, and there has to be representation of all different levels. And, that's why I love coming out here in uniform. I love showing people that no matter what you decide to do or what you want to be, you can do it," Garland said.

The last day of the expo is Sunday.