Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region

The Indiana weather forecast includes a Blizzard Warning for LaPorte and Porter counties, and police are warning of low visibility on the roads.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Portage, Indiana is bracing for what could be a blizzard.

"It's a little concerning just because the winds are supposed to be so high, and there's going to be low visibility. It's hard enough to stay on the road as it is," Isabella Szesny said.

As snowflakes started to fall, plenty of people gassed up and stocked up in hopes of riding out the area's first major winter storm of the season.

"They're getting lots of gas. They're filling up. They're making sure they get their coffee, water and any other essential things that they need," said Destiny Boykins, a Gas Co gas station clerk.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Porter and LaPorte counties in northwest Indiana and in Berrian County in Michigan, where the combination of non-stop snowfall and strong winds promise to create dangerous travel conditions.

"What's different about this storm is it's the first one this year, and the first snow is usually the craziest one," Portage resident Scott Deere said.

With the possibility of reduced visibility and slick road conditions, temperatures will plummet too.

"If it starts getting bad, then I'll stay home. Right now, I'm out doing a couple of errands, and getting gas, of course, just being safe. That's all you have to do is be safe," Debbie Martinez said.

Ryan Jones is buying firewood just in case the power goes out.

"It's happened in the past. One year we were out for four days straight, no power, no heat," Jones said.

And because weather conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly, Indiana state officials are telling people to stay at home and off the roads if possible.

That's bad news for one woman who still hopes to get to her sister's house in Dyer, Indiana for their tradition of making tamales together for the family's Christmas dinner.

"I'm a woman of faith, so I'm praying," Portage resident Connie Cartagena said.

Gary police said just before 3 p.m. that there had already been about 40 crashes across Lake County, Indiana since noon.