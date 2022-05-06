A Pint for Kim Blood Drive, honoring Naperville mother, hopes to set records

It's the third annual A Pint For Kim Blood Drive.
The event is named in honor of Kim Sandford, a Naperville mother who died of cancer. She needed more than 40 transfusions during her battle.
The blood drive is her family's way of giving back.
RELATED: 'A Pint for Kim' memorial blood drive honors Naperville woman, aims to help others
The blood drive is Saturday, May 7 at the J.A. Air Center at Aurora Airport. There will also be food trucks, a luxury car show, raffles and more.
You can find more information, and sign up to donate, here.