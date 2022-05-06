blood drive

A Pint for Kim Blood Drive, honoring Naperville mother, hopes to set records

By Michelle Corless
Blood Drive honoring Naperville mother hopes to set records

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The organizers of a weekend blood drive have big goals: they hope to collect 800 pints of blood. They say that would be a new record in Illinois for a single-day, single-location blood drive.

It's the third annual A Pint For Kim Blood Drive.

The event is named in honor of Kim Sandford, a Naperville mother who died of cancer. She needed more than 40 transfusions during her battle.

The blood drive is her family's way of giving back.

RELATED: 'A Pint for Kim' memorial blood drive honors Naperville woman, aims to help others
The friends and family of a Naperville woman who passed recently from a rare form of cancer held a blood drive in her honor Sunday.



The blood drive is Saturday, May 7 at the J.A. Air Center at Aurora Airport. There will also be food trucks, a luxury car show, raffles and more.

You can find more information, and sign up to donate, here.
