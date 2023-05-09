A Pint for Kim Blood Drive, honoring Naperville mom, hopes to set records

The organizers of the blood drive hope to collect 800 pints of blood, setting a new record in Illinois for a single-day, single-location blood drive.

It's the fourth annual A Pint For Kim Blood Drive.

The event is named in honor of Kim Sandford, a Naperville mother who died of cancer. She needed more than 40 transfusions during her battle.

The blood drive is her family's way of giving back.

The blood drive is Saturday, May 13 at Naperville North High School, located at 899 N. Mill St., where Kim's sons Richard and J.D. attend school, according to ABC7 Chicago news partner, the Daily Herald.

There will be food trucks, live bands, therapy dogs, a luxury car show, raffles and more at the drive.

You can find more information, and sign up to donate, here.