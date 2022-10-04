WATCH LIVE

Blue Island house fire leaves 2 seriously injured

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
26 minutes ago
Blue Island fie officials said two people were injurd in a house fire Tuesday moring.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured in a house fire in south suburban Blue Island Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at 2155 Market Street.

The Blue Island fire chief said two people were seriously injured by the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

It is not known what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

