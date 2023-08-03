Joliet 'Blue Brothers Con' postponed in solidarity with ongoing actor's union strike

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet's second annual 'Blues Brothers Con' has been postponed in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Organizers from the Joliet Historical Museum made the announcement Wednesday after consulting with representatives of 'Blue Brothers' actors Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, who parterned with Joliet to organizer last year's event.

The festival was supposed to be held at the Old Joliet Prison this September.

Organizers are hoping to host the event again sometime next summer.

Those who had tickets for the event next month will be able to use them for the rescheduled date.