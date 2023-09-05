One person was arrested after a Fox River boat crash injured two people near the Snuggery River Roadhouse restaurant in McHenry County, police said.

Captain arrested after 2 injured in boat crash on Fox River, police say

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- At least two people were injured in a boat crash in McHenry County on Monday night.

The crash happened on Fox River near the Snuggery River Roadhouse restaurant. Police said a pontoon boat missed a sharp turn and hit a guardrail.

Four people were on the boat, and two were hurt. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

An ABC7 viewer shared a video, where you can hear the impact of the crash.

The boat's captain was arrested by Illinois Conservation police for careless operation of a watercraft and for operating it under the influence of alcohol.