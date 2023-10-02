WATCH LIVE

Fox River boat crash: 2 dead after boat runs aground, hits house in McHenry County, coroner says

62-year-old Timothy Mertins killed in boat crash on Fox River

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 2, 2023 6:44PM
1 dead after boat crashes into home along Fox River: DNR official
Surveillance video captured a deadly Fox River boat crash near the 600 block of Country Club Drive in McHenry, IL.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people died after a boat crashed into a home along the Fox River in unincorporated McHenry on Saturday afternoon, the Lake County Coroner's Office said Monday afternoon.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District, McHenry County Sheriff's Office and Illinois Conservation Police responded about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to the 600-block of Country Club Drive for a boat crash, the coroner's office said.

A female victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and a McHenry man was transported by medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center, the coroner's office said.

He died in the operating room, and was identified as Timothy Mertins, 62.

An autopsy performed Monday showed Mertins died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, the coroner's office said.

Sgt. Eric Schreiber with the Department of Natural Resources said the crash caused minor damage to the house.

The frightening moments were caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

Illinois Conservation Police continue to investigate the crash.

