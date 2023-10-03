2 dead after McHenry County boat crash on Fox River ID'd

Two people died after a Fox River boat crash over the weekend in McHenry County, the Lake County coroner's office said.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- The second person who died after a boat crashed into a home along the Fox River in unincorporated McHenry on Saturday afternoon has been identified.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that Julie Mertins of McHenry died from blunt force injuries.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District, McHenry County Sheriff's Office and Illinois Conservation Police responded about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to the 600-block of Country Club Drive for a boat crash, the coroner's office said.

Mertins was pronounced dead on the scene, and a McHenry man was transported by medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

He died in the operating room, and was identified as Timothy Mertins, 62.

An autopsy performed Monday showed Mertins also died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, the coroner's office said.

Sgt. Eric Schreiber with the Department of Natural Resources said the crash caused minor damage to the house.

The frightening moments were caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

The crash remains under investigation.

