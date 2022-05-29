13 injured, 1 seriously in Memorial Day weekend boat fire, ISP says

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people are injured after a boat fire in the southwest suburbs Saturday.Conservation police, as well as state troopers, responded after reports of a boat fire just before 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County, according to Illinois State Police.The boat had 17 occupants and 13 were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.One person was also life flighted to an area hospital with serious injuries.A marina employee was among those injured, officials said.The incident comes as many people are celebrating the Memorial Day weekend.Illinois Department of Natural Resources is investigating.Police have not released any other information at this time.