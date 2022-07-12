Ex-college football player charged in girlfriend's shooting death, says he mistook her for burglar

PASADENA, Texas -- A man who allegedly told police he mistook his girlfriend for a burglar after shooting her to death has been charged.Bobby Wolfe is charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Chrisheena Lee.Wolfe is a former football player for the University of Arizona. He and Lee have a 2-year-old child together, family said. Fortunately, the child was with another relative at the time of the shooting.Lee's family is disputing Wolfe's account of mistaken identity.The shooting happened at an apartment in Pasadena, Texas near Fairmont shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monday.Pasadena police said Wolfe told them he heard a break-in at the door and grabbed his weapon.Investigators said there was damage to the door of the apartment, though was unclear if the damage is old or new."We're going to collect shell casings. We're going to look at the trajectory of the bullets and compare that to his statement and try to see if everything matches up. If it truly is accidental, obviously this is a very sad situation," Sgt. Raul Granados said on Monday. "If he did believe there was a break-in and, in fact, there wasn't, he ended up shooting his loved one. It's a very difficult situation for him. If there was an intruder, obviously, we want to find maybe doorbell cameras, maybe cameras at the apartment complex, to see if we are going to have to look for a suspect out there, or what happened at the door that startled him enough to get his weapon out and start shooting."Police said Wolfe stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.Lee's family, however, paints a very different picture."Unbelievable," Lee's mother said.She was too distraught to speak more about her daughter's death. However, her cousins wanted to speak up on Lee's behalf."She's been getting away from him. She's been telling the family he's stalking her," Lee's cousin, Tasha McCoy, said. "He just wouldn't leave her alone."Family members invited ABC13 inside Lee's apartment, where they showed us the six bullet holes in the walls of the bathroom.Relatives said in their opinion, Wolfe made up the story about the intruder as a coverup."He should be in jail," another cousin, Travis McCoy, said. "You didn't have to go to this extent, and then you lie about it, and cover it up. It just doesn't make sense."One thing not in dispute, is that Lee's boyfriend fired the shots.Pasadena police recovered a weapon on the scene.Before charges were filed, Wolfe was being held on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated case. It was unclear what that case was about.