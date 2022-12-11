Death Investigation: Unidentified woman found dead inside Evanston hotel room, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an Evanston hotel room Saturday.

Evanston police and fire department responded to the Holiday Inn in the 1500-block of Sherman Avenue around 11:15 a.m. after hotel cleaning staff said they found a deceased person in a 6th floor hotel room.

When officers arrived, they found a Black female, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, dead inside the room, police said.

The woman has not yet been identified, and her manner and cause of death are unknown at this time.

Police said there is no person of interest and no one is in custody. Officials also said the initial investigation does not reveal any present dangers or hazards to the public.

The hotel remains open, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040. You can also Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.