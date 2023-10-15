Aurora police investigating after woman's body found in Fox River

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in the Fox River on Saturday afternoon.

Aurora police officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of South River Street after the body of a 31-year-old woman was found there.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and began investigating. The Kane County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene, and will conduct an investigation into the cause of death.

Police said there is no indication of foul play at this time. The death investigation is active and ongoing.

The woman's identity was not immediately released.

Aurora police asked anyone with information to call them at 630-256-5500 or contact the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000. You can also visit www.p3tips.com/135 to report information anonymously.