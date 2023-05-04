A body was found in the Fox River as McHenry, IL police search for a missing man.

Body found in Fox River during search for missing McHenry man, police say

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was found in the Fox River during a search for a missing north suburban man on Wednesday.

McHenry police and fire officials responded to the river at about 3:15 p.m. A boater noticed the body in the water near Fernwood Lane.

The body was found as authorities have been searching for 28-year-old Gustavo Guzman-Perez. Police said 28-year-old Guzman-Perez was last seen around 2 a.m. on April 22 in McHenry in the 1200 block of North Green Street.

Guzman-Perez is considered to be "at-risk." Authorities asked anyone with information on Guzman-Perez's whereabouts to call 911 or McHenry police.

Police did not immediately provide further information.