WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Body found in Fox River during search for missing McHenry man, police say

By WLS logo
Thursday, May 4, 2023 4:23PM
Body found in Fox River during search for missing man: police
EMBED <>More Videos

A body was found in the Fox River as McHenry, IL police search for a missing man.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was found in the Fox River during a search for a missing north suburban man on Wednesday.

McHenry police and fire officials responded to the river at about 3:15 p.m. A boater noticed the body in the water near Fernwood Lane.

The body was found as authorities have been searching for 28-year-old Gustavo Guzman-Perez. Police said 28-year-old Guzman-Perez was last seen around 2 a.m. on April 22 in McHenry in the 1200 block of North Green Street.

Guzman-Perez is considered to be "at-risk." Authorities asked anyone with information on Guzman-Perez's whereabouts to call 911 or McHenry police.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW