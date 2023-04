The McHenry, IL police department is seeking help locating missing man Gustavo Guzman Perez. He was last seen in the 1200 block of North Green Street.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A search is underway right now for a missing man in Chicago's northern suburbs.

Police said 28-year-old Gustavo Guzman-Perez was last seen around 2 a.m. on Saturday in McHenry in the 1200 block of North Green Street.

Guzman-Perez is considered to be "at-risk." Authorities asked anyone with information on Guzman-Perez's whereabouts to call 911 or McHenry police.

Police did not immediately provide further information.