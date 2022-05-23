body found

Body found in Lake Michigan near Wilmette, IL, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators are working to identify a body found in Lake Michigan in the northern suburbs.

The body of a man was recovered from the lake in Wilmette just before 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Wilmette fire crews and the U.S. Coast guard worked to recover the body.

Police said it appeared the person had been in the water for at least a couple of weeks before a boater spotted the individual about 1 mile offshore.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

RELATED: Vigil held for 3 women found dead in Rogers Park apartment building amid hot Chicago weather

Wilmette police said the man's description does not match any missing persons reports in the area.

He was described as having black hair and being about 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmette Police Department at 847-256-1200.
