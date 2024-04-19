Family of Robert Long searching for missing father of 7 in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a search going on in Joliet for a missing father of seven.

Family said they haven't seen or heard from Robert Long in more than a week.

Long's family is searching for him right now along the Des Plaines River in Joliet. The Joliet Fire Department is also assisting in Friday's search.

Long's family says Robert was last seen April 11 at a cousin's home.

Long's mother, Jewell Robinson said Long operates on a tight routine schedule, making his sudden disappearance that much more concerning for this distraught family.

"He's got three kids who are getting ready to graduate 8th grade," she said. "He ain't going to disappear like this, man...And I'm not going to stop until I can get him home, till I can have some peace."

Long's family says the 37-year-old is a father of seven kids and is an Uber driver.

Robinson said she is praying her son is found.

"My fear is that I ain't going to see my son no more," she said. "That's my fear. All I know is if my son is still alive out there, somebody please let me know."

The Joliet Police Department said Robert is between 5'6" and 5'8," weighs 150 pounds has black hair and brown eyes and has a tattoo that reads 'CPT' on one of his arms.

The Joliet Police Department says detectives have few leads on Robert's possible whereabouts.

"We need him home by any means," Kristal Long, Robert's cousin, said. If he's hurt, if he's whatever - just bring him home."

Kristal flew in from Georgia to offer any assistance in the search for her relative.

"To not hear from him, for him not to come home, to his family, to his mom - we're praying for the best, but it's hard waking up everyday and just not knowing," she said.

Robert's 16-year-old daughter, Ramya, said she's grateful for the outpouring of community support as the search for her father continues.

"I just want my daddy home," she said. "That's it."

Long's family is pleading with the public asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 right away with any information that could lead to his whereabouts.