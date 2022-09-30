CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police

The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man's body was pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park Friday morning.

Chicago fire officials recovered the body of a 54-year-old man about 6:50 a.m. in the 1000-block of West Albion Avenue, CPD said.

Chicago police detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

Officials did not immediately identify the deceased individual.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for the latest updates.