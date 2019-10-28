Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

HOUSTON -- Houston police are responding to reports of a bomb threat at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church Sunday morning.

Authorities say the church received a possible bomb threat around 12 p.m.

Officials immediately responded to the church did not find an incident.

Police are still investigating the threat.

No injuries have been reported.

Back in 2017, the pastor came under fire after closing the church's doors to Harvey flood evacuees. He later reopened the doors to the Lakewood Church after widespread criticism.
