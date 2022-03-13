bomb threat

Comedian Katt Williams abruptly ends Nashville show because of bomb threat, venue says

By Melissa Alonso
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Comedian Katt Williams ended his show in Nashville, Tennessee, early Saturday night because of a bomb threat, according to a statement from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, where Williams was performing, CNN reported.

Williams had to "abruptly end" the show "10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat," the statement says. "Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury."

The building was cleared without incident by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the statement adds.

SEE ALSO | Ogilvie station evacuated, given all-clear after suspicious package halts trains

The bomb threat was received via telephone at 10:36 p.m., Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron told CNN, and the venue's staff decided to clear the auditorium. The call was believed to have come from out of state, he said.

Police combed the venue, Aaron said, but found nothing.

CNN has reached out to Williams' representatives for comment but has not heard back.

