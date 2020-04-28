small business

Bottle & Bottega Homewood struggles to stay running during the coronavirus pandemic

By
HOMEWOOD (WLS) -- Painting kits are a welcomed distractions for customers of Bottle & Bottega Homewood.

"It's allowing people some art therapy. They're bored they are they're stressed out," said Darcie Loudon with Bottle Bottega Homewood.

Each kit includes canvas, paint, an image, as well as step-by-step instructions.

It's a switch from what they usually do. They created kits because they can no longer host paint and sip parties as they had.

"We are trying ....to cut bills where we can," Loudon said.

The Homewood couple invested everything into the franchise in 2016 after a layoff landed them on unemployment with three children.

The kits are helping, but likely won't be enough.

Rejected by a big bank in the first round of federal payroll protection loans,the Loudons are applying through a small bank in hopes of getting help.

"We've gone through this before, you just kind of hold you're breath and hope you land on your feet," said Greg Loudon.

"I'm very stressed out I try not to look too far in the future," Darcie Loudon said. "The longer it goes on, we won't survive."

The Loudons said they have weathered tough economic times before, and they will do it again, but realize that may mean reinventing themselves once again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshomewoodsocial distancingsmall businesscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisbankssmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Small grocer remains competitive to meet new demands during outbreak
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
Participate in virtual workshops led by small business owners
Potbelly to return small business relief loan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules in favor of lawmaker who sued over Illinois' stay-at-home order
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Family: St. Charles Smithfield Foods worker dies from COVID-19
Nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Thousands of Illinois nursing home workers set strike date
Show More
Many seniors, veterans still waiting on stimulus checks
Judge orders more social distancing at Cook County Jail
Chicago AccuWeather: Evening showers, patchy fog overnight
Some graduating high school seniors will still be able to walk across the stage next week
What to know about Illinois' 45,883 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News