Boy, 1, critically wounded head in Far South Side shooting; Reward offered to find shooter

EMBED </>More Videos

An infant was shot and critically injured in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday evening, police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 1-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head on Chicago's Far South Side Thursday night, and a reward has been offered to find the shooter.

The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at 99th and Throop streets in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Police said the 1-year-old was in the backseat of a parked SUV with two other children when a dark colored sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The boy was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital by family and then he was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

No one else was injured. Friday morning, police continue to search for the shooter.

Police are looking through surveillance video in the area to see if any of the cameras captured the shooting. Investigators are asking for help from the public.

"My message to the perps is it won't be long, I guarantee you. You won't get away with this one. You won't get away with this one," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

St. Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger is now offering a $5,000 reward if anyone identifies in the shooter in the next 72 hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingbabychild shotchicago crimeChicagoWashington Heights
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Infant critically injured in Far South Side shooting, police say
Top Stories
Bitter cold moves in, Wind Chill Advisory in effect west of city
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold, blustery Friday
Inside the CPD unit dedicated to supporting families of fallen officers
'I feel so selfish': Jussie Smollett's creative director speaks about attack
5 Chicago mayoral candidates face off in forum
Feds reveal gory scene in apartment of accused Chinese scholar killer
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Illinois Senate passes $15 minimum wage bill, moves to House
Show More
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Glenwood roller figure skaters aim to win world championship
Former Rep. John Dingell, US's longest-serving lawmaker, dies
Lawsuit alleges CPS student beaten with belt at school
More News