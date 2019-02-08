A 1-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head on Chicago's Far South Side Thursday night, and a reward has been offered to find the shooter.The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at 99th and Throop streets in the Washington Heights neighborhood.Police said the 1-year-old was in the backseat of a parked SUV with two other children when a dark colored sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The boy was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital by family and then he was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.No one else was injured. Friday morning, police continue to search for the shooter.Police are looking through surveillance video in the area to see if any of the cameras captured the shooting. Investigators are asking for help from the public."My message to the perps is it won't be long, I guarantee you. You won't get away with this one. You won't get away with this one," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.St. Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger is now offering a $5,000 reward if anyone identifies in the shooter in the next 72 hours.