Bensenville boy, 14, charged with fatally shooting friend, 13, in head, police say

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting his 13-year-old friend in the head inside a Bensenville home, according to officials.Bensenville police found the 13-year-old boy bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head after responding to reports of a shooting inside a residence Thursday. The boy was later pronounced dead.An investigation uncovered that the teen and three of his friends were handling several weapons left unlocked inside the home, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said. While handling the guns, the 14-year-old allegedly shot his friend in the head, according to the office's statement.The office and police announced Friday that the 14-year-old faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm."Any loss of life to gun violence is indeed a tragedy," Bensenville Police Chief Dan Schulze said. "What makes this case a particularly bitter pill to swallow for the entire community is that the victim was a 13 year-old boy."DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said the shooting "should serve as a reminder to parents to lock up their weapons and keep them out of reach from their children."The case remains under investigation. The 14-year-old boy is due in court August 22.