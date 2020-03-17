Boy, 15, found shot to death in North Side alley

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death in an alley on the North Side Monday night, Chicago police said.The boy was found in the 2000-block of West Farragut Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., police said. He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of the boy has not been released by authorities.Police did not release details on the circumstances of the shooting. Area North detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.