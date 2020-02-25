Teen shot, critically injured in Morgan Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded after he was shot Monday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

He was walking about 6:48 p.m. when two male suspects approached him in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Avenue, pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen and shoulder, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkchicago shootingteen shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch begins Tuesday for Chicago area, up to 6 inches of snow possible
Which is cheaper in Chicago: Uber, Lyft or taxi?
3 local brothers win IHSA state wrestling titles at the same time
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
HUD Secretary promises overhaul of 'concerning' inspection system after repeated smoke detector violations
Blood drive honors legacy of Naperville woman battling rare blood cancer
Chinatown restaurant crawl aims to overcome coronavirus xenophobia
Show More
CPD program aims to keep drug addicts out of jail
Opioid victims can now file a claim with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma
PETA offering $5K reward for info on dog found abandoned in trash bag
CTA to test all-door boarding on 2 South Side routes
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light rain/snow mix
More TOP STORIES News