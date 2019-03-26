Boy, 5, seriously injured after falling through drainage grate in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell through a grate outside a building in Lakeview Monday, Chicago police said.The boy fell six feet down into a drainage system at about 5 p.m. in the 400-block of West Briar PlaceThe boy's grandfather jumped in to help. Both were rescued by firefighters and police officers.The boy was punctured in his abdomen and transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition and his condition later stabilized. The grandfather was not injured.