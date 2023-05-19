3-year-old boy dies after furniture falls on him in Little Village, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a piece of furniture fell on a 3-year-old boy, and he later died.

CPD said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to an injured 3-year-old in the 2800-block of South Pulaski Road, in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

He later died, police said.

Some investigation determined a piece of furniture had fallen on him, according to CPD.

The incident has been classified as a death investigation, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

The boy who died was identified as Johan Garcia. He lived in the same block where the incident occurred.

