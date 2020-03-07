chicago proud

Youth of the Year award: 6 teenagers recognized through Boys and Girls Club

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every year, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago recognizes teens who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities.

This year, six remarkable Chicago teenagers were nominated for the Youth of the Year award, the club's highest local honor, rewarding leadership, service and academic standing.

On Thursday, the nominees were honored during a gala at Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom. The Boys and Girls Club said the event is the culmination of several months of preparation and nominations from more than 20 Clubs throughout the city. It provides an inside look into the lives of Chicago area youth who are excelling academically as club members and transforming their communities.

Camila S. received this year's award. Camilla and Hermilo Hinojosa, vice president of youth development for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago, visited ABC 7 Chicago to talk about the accomplishment and what's next in their mission to influence change in the city.
