Firefighter single-handedly rescues driver from car submerged in pond: Bradley Fire Department

The Bradley, Illinois Fire Department is commending firefighter Kyle Haemker for single-handedly rescuing a driver from a car submerged in a pond.

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bradley firefighter is being praised for his quick action to save a driver who had just crashed into a pond.

Fire officials said firefighter Kyle Haemker was heading home from his shift just before 1 p.m. Wednesday when he learned of the crash near the intersection of Village Woods and Route 394.

When he arrived, he was told someone was in the vehicle that was already fully submerged in the water.

The firefighter jumped in the water, got inside the vehicle, removed the person's seatbelt and got the driver safely to shore.

"Disregarding of his own personal safety, FF/PM Haemker dove into the frigid (water) in attempt to rescue to the driver," the Bradley Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

A Crete Township Ambulance crew helped Haemker get the person out of the water.

The person rescued thanked Haemker for his quick action, which ultimately saved the driver's life, the fire department said.